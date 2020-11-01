Our general guidelines for letters to the editor published in print are that we publish only one letter to the editor per writer per month. Other general guidelines for the use of letters in print are that letters need to be 600 words or less. As a general rule, shorter letters are better read.
Letters endorsing candidates and political parties can be found online in the letters section at kpcnews.com in the letters section. Also included in that group are letters that were a writer’s second letter for the month and political letters from outside our four-county area that were not published in print.
One of our most important functions as a local newspaper is to encourage and welcome ongoing community dialogue through letters to the editor. We thank letter writers for taking the time to read the letters of others and for expressing their views. The easiest way to submit letters to the editor is by using the form at kpcnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.