To donors who paid for the installation of Safe Haven Baby Boxes this week at fire stations in Auburn and Kendallville and in a new fire station under construction at Ligonier.
To volunteer and professional 4-H leaders who made it possible to conduct this month’s 4-H fairs and project judging in alternative ways despite the pandemic and cancellations of county fairs. With no traditional 4-H auction, LaGrange County devised a way to support 4-H’ers by making online donations.
To local school administrators, teachers and staff members who have worked hard and stretched their imaginations this summer to plan for the safest possible reopening of schools next month and the most effective ways to teach children who choose to stay at home.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
