Learn more about your CVB
Advocacy and education! Have questions about the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau? Let’s clear those up! We love helping people learn more and help the economy grow through tourism!
The most common questions are “What’s the CVB’s mission?” Followed by “What is Innkeepers Tax and why does Visit Noble County receive it?”
Visit Noble County Mission Statement: “To promote tourism by connecting partners and events, developing unique assets, and enriching visitors’ experiences in a way that contributes to economic growth.”
Innkeepers Tax in Noble County: In 2007, Noble County adopted an ordinance imposing a tax on any transaction in the county in which any rooms, lodgings, or accommodations are rented or furnished in any hotel, motel, inn, tourist cabin, campground, or bed and breakfast for consideration, at a rate equal to 5% of the gross retail income derived from lodging income only.
Funds collected are used to promote and encourage conventions, trade shows, recreation, festivals, and visitors in and to the county. All entities subject to this tax must report the amount of tax due on a form (approved by the county treasurer) and pay the amount due to the county treasurer not more than 20 days after the end of the month the tax is collected.
To learn more about Visit Noble County Resources: https://visitnoblecounty.com/tour-partner-resources/
To learn more about Innkeepers Tax In Indiana: https://www.in.gov/dor/business-tax/tax-rates-fees-and-penalties/county-innkeepers-tax/
Grace Caswell
Executive Director
Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau
