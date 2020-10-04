With about a month to go before Election Day, our staff here at KPC Media Group will be kicking into overdrive on getting you informed.
Voter registration closes at the end of the day Monday, which means in-person early voting starts on Tuesday across Indiana.
If you’ve already requested and received a mail-in ballot and sent it back, well, we hope you were already well-informed about who’s on the ballot top to bottom.
For everyone else, whether you’re waiting to send back a mail-in ballot, whether you plan to vote early and avoid the hassle or whether you’re a die-hard Election Day voter who will hit the polls on Nov. 3, we’re hoping to serve you.
This year is a presidential election year, which we know captures most of the attention. But whether you like President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden or one of the third-party candidates, ultimately, that’s just one race on your 2020 election ballot.
There is plenty more beneath that, with elected positions who probably will have more of a direct impact on your day-to-day life than the occupant of the White House.
Indiana’s 3rd District Congressman, the governor, Indiana attorney general, state senators and representatives, county officeholders and local school board members are all also up for vote. Chances are you don’t know much, if anything, about many of those other races.
And that’s OK. That’s where our newspaper comes in.
Over the next few weeks, our staff will be talking to and rounding up information about the many other contests on your 2020 ballot, to help get you informed about who is running and what they stand for.
Whether it’s long-form stories, profiles or even Q&As with the candidates, we’ll be getting information about those candidates in your paper over the next couple weeks.
But our job doesn’t stop there. We’ll also be spending our time reporting on various other issues that are important to know this election. Stories you can expect to see in your local newspaper will include:
• When and where to vote in-person and what you need to know if you’re heading to the polls.
• When do you need to request a mail-in ballot by and when do you need to have it returned by in order to be counted?
• How many people are voting by mail and how does that compare to the past?
• What security measures are in place for mail-in voting and how do local election officials ensure ballots are valid and correctly counted?
• How many people are taking advantage of early voting?
• How is COVID-19 affecting counties as they try to run polling sites and prepare for thousands of voters?
Then, of course, our staff will be out and about on Election Day, covering voting during the day and collecting all of the results at night. We’ll aim to ensure you get as many results as we can get in time for your Nov. 4 morning paper.
Disinformation is rampant nowadays on social media sites and the internet. But our coverage comes straight from the source here in your local communities, from the candidates themselves and the people tasked with running smooth, fair and accurate elections in your communities.
Your local clerks and pollworkers put in a lot of long hours to ensure that everyone has a chance for their voice to be heard and that the process runs the way it’s supposed to.
We’ll get you prepared and informed.
After that, it’s up to you to show up and make your voice heard.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
