90 years ago
• Pupils of the junior high school in Kendallville were entertained yesterday afternoon with a talk by a 12-year-old lad who is known in the movie picture world as Mickey McGuire. The lad, who has been visiting his half-brother, Wyndham Brown, who makes his home with W.J. Ormsby and family, visited school yesterday and was naturally called upon to “speak his piece” — and he surely did. He held the undivided attention of his audience as he told of life at Hollywood and his wisecracks, which he fired broadside, without fear or favor, kept the students in a roar of laughter. for example, he picked out one lad whom he said resembled Slim Sommerville. Other celebrities of the movie world were mentioned and certain pupils singled out as resembling them. It was an entertainment of real pleasure for all. In feature productions which will be shown here soon at the Strand, the lad will be seen as Mickey Rooney in “Fast Companions” and “My Pal the King”, in which he starred with Tom Mix.
