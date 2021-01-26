To the editor:
Take a hike, I mean it. Indiana has 4.7 million acres of forests worth enjoying. Even in the winter, you can appreciate forests’ important role fostering a healthy ecosystem.
But less blatant is the natural process by which trees pull CO2 and other pollutants from the atmosphere. Thankfully, however, our own Sen. Mike Braun understands it and sees the opportunity to use trees in the national fight against climate change. This December, he introduced the Trillion Trees Act with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware), his co-chair on the Senate’s bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.
In a release on the bill, Sen. Braun stated that “As a lifelong conservationist, I believe that Trillion Trees is a common sense proposal to help improve our land, water, soil, and air, without imposing onerous Washington regulations …” And he certainly has a strong point.
The Trillion Trees Act offers a simple, natural solution to reducing carbon emissions that every community can take part in. By promoting the conservation and management of trees and vital habitats including forests, grasslands, wetlands and coastal areas, the act can make an environmental impact.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, every 100 trees removes 53 tons of carbon dioxide annually. Now imagine adding a slew of zeros onto that 53. Even better, imagine this idea alongside other climate-smart policies, such as Sen. Braun’s Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would make it easier for farmers and the agriculture industry to make an income on the voluntary, private carbon credit market.
Congress should consider advancing common-sense, bipartisan policies that were introduced in the Trillion Trees Act and Growing Climate Solutions Act in the new session to bolster the U.S.’s action on carbon reduction. These bipartisan ideas are exactly what is needed to build a more sustainable future while also supporting a growing economy.
Brett Heinisch
Bloomington
(former Syracuse resident)
