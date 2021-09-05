To the editor:
A county commissioner’s job is to maintain the county property, to maintain the government buildings, to keep the roads in good repair, to ensure the recycling gets picked up, and to appoint people to various commissions and boards of the county.
The Whitley County Commissioners, Chad Banks, Theresa Green and George Schrumpf, however, have decided the role of county commissioner also includes passing resolutions and commenting on topics over which they have no responsibility and no authority.
They have passed resolutions on wedge issues such as abortion rights, and have made statements in their role as commissioners on mask mandates in schools and private businesses.
If the commissioners want to weigh in on these issues as private citizens, they are free to do so. But as commissioners they are not responsible for constitutional issues, the schools, or for deciding where the line is between personal freedom and civic responsibility for private employers. Their actions on these issues wastes our tax dollars and only serves to further divide and inflame the people they’re supposed to serve.
Commissioners Banks, Green and Schrumpf need to focus on what we need in Whitley County: good roads, well-maintained county property and effective boards and committees. We don’t need the Whitley County Commissioners taking sides in issues that are none of their business.
Chuck Zumbrun
Churubusco
