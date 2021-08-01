What would Kendallville do with a $2 million downtown grant if it wins it?
The city will need to have a clear, tangible answer to that question if it wants to win over state grant selectors.
Kendallville leaders are in the midst of preparing for a site visit from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Aug. 11, when selectors will visit the city as part of the process for picking its first PreservINg Main Street grant.
The pilot program from the state will connect one community with $2 million in funds for projects, as well as provide assistance in setting up and managing historic preservation guidelines.
Kendallville is one of five finalists in the running for the sole prize, picked from more than 20 communities who applied.
In the realm of construction, $2 million isn’t world-altering money, but for a small community like Kendallville, that kind of cash can make a big impact.
So, what should the city spend that money on?
City leaders are huddling in overdrive to draw up, refine, and solidify their plans. In the run up to the finalist announcement, the city had some meetings about its vision, but had not communicated specifics that it wanted to do Project A, B and/or C at that time.
We expect to find out more in the coming days, and the community is welcome to attend the city’s presentation to show support and learn firsthand.
Kendallville has a good foundation to tell the story of why it’s deserving of this money. Effort the city has put into projects like the downtown streetscape, facade grants and new events and festivals on Main Street are changing the local culture piece by piece.
Next, it needs to persuade OCRA that the agency’s can buy in and help Kendallville take a next big leap right now, as opposed to the city accomplishing it piecemeal over the next five to 10 years on its own.
This grant proposal should be the means for Kendallville to make its statement. It’s the chance to do a Hosler Realty-level project on a bigger scale, something that says to other building owners and to residents, “This is what our downtown can look like and can be with the right amount of vision, investment and execution.” It needs to be something that will make it hard for anyone to look at and deny that this is the right path to revitalization.
What is the “wow” project? What’s the thing the state will be able to point and say “Our money helped take Kendallville from a town you never heard of to a town you need to see right now.”
We’re as anxious to hear as OCRA.
Grant selectors arrive for the site visit in 10 days. It’s a tight schedule to finalize and perfect a pitch. We have no doubt it’s all that’s consuming city leaders’ time right now.
This is a big opportunity for Kendallville.
Stand behind it and help support it in any way you can.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
