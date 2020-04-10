To the editor:
The Book of James talks about many things to do in order for us to grow up or become mature in our lives. Things to make our lives better. Things to do that God wants us to do for the benefit of ourselves and others. He teaches about integrity, blessings, trials, patient endurance, patience in times of suffering, handling money, making plans, being prayerful in trouble, wealth, not making bargains with God, obeying God’s will. We’re encouraged to pray. To keep working while waiting. And, of course, there’s that little member of our body that always gets us into trouble.
But what really made me stop and think very hard, especially during this present time, realizing that we haven’t done what James commanded, not suggested, us to do, is James 4:13-15.
(Take a trip, make plans, conduct business, make money, don’t know what life will be like tomorrow, we are just a vapor which will vanish.)
Is this COVID-19 pandemic a wake-up call? A few months ago everything was going very well for most of us. Stock market was up; jobs were good; we were making money, taking trips, enjoying cruises. Of course, there were still complaints from those who didn’t know how good life was. And then all of a sudden everything changed for the worse. The plans that we made back then were gone. Vaporized!
Will this pandemic change our outlook on life? You would certainly hope so. But I see the press still telling lies. (That’s why I like to watch the actual COVID press conference to hear what is actually being said. And to actually hear the idiotic questions the reporters ask.) I see the politicians and press and others still maligning the president. (There were two letters in The Star today.) (And one that wants to move Good Friday. Back then three days and three nights were referred to even though only a portion of the first and third days might be involved.)
And when this pandemic is finished we can still look at a future where none of these things have changed. A lot of people will not have learned a thing. Instead of being thankful for the blessings we do have, we’ll continue to complain about the blessings we don’t have. Everything will return to what was before. Our lives will continue to vaporize faster than ever before.
So, what do we do? To those of you who are Christians, don’t give up faith and hope. Don’t social distance yourselves from Jesus. We can neither see the future nor control the future. We don’t base our hope on a computer model. (If the models on COVID-19 are as accurate as those on climate change we have no worries.) We base our hope on Jesus Christ and God’s Word. “For the eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.”
We might think of Job. He went through worse conflict than what we are going through now. He may have asked questions like we often do, but he didn’t lose his faith in God. Like Job we don’t know what’s going on behind the scene.
So, take a hike. Enjoy the peepers and birds and other sounds of spring. Just like we hope for warm weather we can hope for the end of this pandemic. Hug your neighbors and friends from a distance. Laugh a lot. Think about what you have and be thankful. And then you’ll be like me and start to realize what we’ve been given.
And to the old people like me, Heimach Center is meeting every Tuesday morning, 6 a.m., at Walmart!
Gene Link
Auburn
