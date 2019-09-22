Ray Scott of Kendallville writes, "Many high fives to the Community Learning Center staff and area contractors for the progress being made to clean up and re-purpose the old Diamond Street Kendallville School/East Noble Middle School property for future use as a local/area learning facility. Countless local and area citizens got their start of learning in this place, and it will live on to serve that purpose."

