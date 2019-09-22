Ray Scott of Kendallville writes, "Many high fives to the Community Learning Center staff and area contractors for the progress being made to clean up and re-purpose the old Diamond Street Kendallville School/East Noble Middle School property for future use as a local/area learning facility. Countless local and area citizens got their start of learning in this place, and it will live on to serve that purpose."
Latest News
- Seeing double and triple
- Take the time to make your dreams a reality
- Reader wants a cut after facilitating deal
- 19-month-old will do fine with change of name
- High fives
- Veteran appreciates action more than words of thanks
- Traditions stay strong for an Amish funeral
- Dementia village focuses on happiness for residents
Most Popular
Articles
- Study names Huntertown third best place to raise family in Indiana
- Angola teen jailed for incest
- Seeing double and triple at Eastside
- Fugitive's wound from officer's shot not from a bullet
- Deputy cleared in shooting; suspect faces new charges
- Garrett mourns loss of Railroader basketball legend Chuck Bavis
- Teen's passion for dance earns national awards
- Carroll homecoming 2019
- Carroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'
- Three arrested in Garrett drug raids
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Seeing double and triple
- Take the time to make your dreams a reality
- Reader wants a cut after facilitating deal
- 19-month-old will do fine with change of name
- High fives
- Veteran appreciates action more than words of thanks
- Traditions stay strong for an Amish funeral
- Dementia village focuses on happiness for residents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.