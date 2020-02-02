To the editor:
I just wanted to tell all of you something. Jesus loves you and so do I. You can walk on by and ignore us, or you can love us back, but Jesus and I will still love you.
If you live in the Auburn area and need a church home, I can highly recommend the Auburn Church of Christ at 18th and Jackson. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m.
When our church closed, we ended up attending there. Come on in and we will give you a lotta lovin'.
Ken Wilcoxson
Auburn
