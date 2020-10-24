To the editor:
County Commissioners are elected officials that oversee county activities and work to ensure that citizen concerns are met, federal and state requirements are fulfilled, and county operations run smoothly. County Commissioners spend time working with and representing people. They attend regular weekly meetings of the county board as well as meetings of the County Drainage Board. County Commissioners also work with constituents and respond to constituent concerns. County Commissioners job description taken directly off the county web page.
I state this because a recent letter to the editor written by the current President of the County Commissioners stated that a candidate was “second amendment and pro-life.” Why does that matter?
A rebuttal by the candidate then stated “why would retiring Republican commissioner discredit another Republican candidate”? Being a Republican in DeKalb County means follow party rules and don’t have your own opinions is my take away.
I vote for every candidate based upon how well he/she will perform the job duties and nothing else. I interview a candidate just like I would an employee, a doctor, an accountant, a contractor, a mechanic. I want to know the specifics of how they perform the function they are being paid for, not if they support the Republican party rules. They are a hired position, paid via tax dollars, so they work for us the voter, not the party.
Regarding this commissioner race, I met with Kevin Heller for 3 hours about what he wants to do when he wins. During the BLM protest in Auburn, Candidate Sanderson put on Facebook nasty postings about all BLM demonstrators being “worthless people with no jobs” who “want to take down capitalism and freedom,” and the “LEO” (law enforcement officers) would “keep these idiots at bay.” That very night I sent him a message over Facebook telling him as a voter I wanted a talk to get his side and clarification of his comments, but he never replied. To date he hasn’t replied to me. He removed his Facebook page, denied comments to The Star article that followed and to date has not said anything publicly about those comments.
I interviewed Kevin Heller; Todd Sanderson refused to reply to me personally.
In these final days before election, you ask each candidate your own questions. Heller has posted his email and cell phone on his candidate page for anyone to contact him. Sanderson has no such information available; he is relying on old time party politics to get your vote. If as a voter you are comfortable with being taken for granted, keep voting the way your grandfather did and pull the “R” level without doing your own interviews. For those caring about voting for the best candidate for the job, you deserve a reply. ... It is right in the job description … County Commissioners also work with constituents and respond to constituent concerns.
Dave Rodecap
Auburn
