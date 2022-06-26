There has been much debate over whether our publication has carried too much news about the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress.
It is a conversation we very much welcome. If these opinion pages are not used as a forum for public debate among our readers, this marketplace of ideas, as it is often written and said, where else would such a civil conversation occur?
Our news coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings on the attack on the nation’s Capitol is exclusively from The Associated Press, which is the most trusted, independent news wire service in the world. Through the AP, we have been able to run somewhat lengthy “explainer” pieces that seek to answer questions about the hearings and the process.
Unlike what has been said by many Republican members of Congress, including our own Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who was rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi from serving on the committee, is that the hearings are a Democratic ploy to smear former President Donald Trump. Far from it.
The hearings have been anything but that. The Jan. 6 Committee has, if anything, showed how a hearing should be held in Congress. The hearings have been more than civil. We have had Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming leading much of the direction of the committee. There hasn’t been any grandstanding by members of Congress using their five minutes to make political points — from either side. You don’t have partisans throwing sand into the gears of the machination of the committee’s work, trying to gum up the process in an effort to sabotage important work.
Americans are hearing directly from those who served in the administration, mostly Republicans themselves, testifying honestly about the pressure campaign to attempt to overturn the results of the November 2020 vote.
The Jan. 6 Committee has spent months investigating the events that led up to the day a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the capitol. It has looked into the events of that fateful day in our nation’s history. And it has examined events and actions that followed.
And now we are witnessing public hearings of the committee.
Some of the hearings are being televised in primetime, but others are occurring during the daytime, when it might be difficult for working people to watch at home or stream at work.
That timing aspect makes coverage in our news pages all the more important. We are serving our role of recording the first draft of history.
In 2022, we are marking the 50th anniversary of the Watergate hearings in Congress, which, much like the Jan. 6 hearings, took on a somber tone and uncovered one of the worst presidential scandals in our history. Some are comparing the Jan. 6 events as an equal to Watergate.
What reasonable person would argue that their 1970s newspaper shouldn’t have carried coverage of Watergate? Why would this be any different?
This is very important, historic news.
If you disagree, you don’t have to watch the hearings and can skip those stories on our wire pages.
But it is our responsibility to serve our readers and to preserve our shared history, so in 10 or 20 or 50 years from now, future generations will be able to access newspapers online or in libraries and reflect on one of the most divisive chapters in our nation’s history.
That is our job, and we would be derelict in our duty to do otherwise.
To those of you who have been, via letters to the editor, supporting our decision to run, at times, extensive coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings in letters to the editor, we say thank you.
And to those of you who disagree with this decision, we say thank you for letting your views be known and are happy to print your letters, too, even if we disagree.
