To Lauren Brown, a student at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, and Sydney Hefty of DeKalb High School, chosen as DeKalb County 4-H Master Achievers for 2019.
To Harper Henney, who claimed her third consecutive Supreme Showman title at the Steuben County 4-H Fair, and Jordan Baker, named the champion of champions in the small animal Supreme Showman competition.
To LaGrange County 4-H member Alyvea Bender, whose beef steer was purchased by a large group of bidders for $13,795, breaking a previous record of $10,250, in the annual 4-H livestock auction at the county fair.
To Allen Connelly, a 49-year member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215, who was elected as the American Legion Department of Indiana state commander by delegates July 13 in Indianapolis. Connelly became the first state commander from LaGrange County.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
