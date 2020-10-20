To the editor:
I am writing to share my experience and show support for Kevin Heller as he runs for the position of County Commissioner.
I met Kevin through the mentor program at DeKalb High School. At the time, I was struggling with motivation to attend school and my grades were suffering severely. Due to the trouble I was having, an opportunity to join the mentor program was presented to me. I was hesitant in what to expect and truthfully skeptical of the outcome. I am glad that I signed up because I could never have predicted that I would cross paths with someone like Kevin Heller.
Kevin was vibrant, understanding and talkative. I tend to be introverted and a bit reserved, but he was good at getting me to open up. It was not long before I realized that Kevin was someone I could count on. He was compassionate and a perfect role model for me. Through the program, Kevin met with me, without fail, every single week that academic year. His commitment made me feel important and I appreciated him being a constant in my life.
Our relationship didn’t end after the school year was over, as expected. Kevin cared about going the extra mile and attended several of my summer baseball games. This meant a lot to me, and I knew that he truly cared about supporting me in all my endeavors. I truly admired his ability to pursue a career that he was passionate about while still making time to serve others. I feel that Kevin really listened to me, whether it was taking the time to have a meaningful conversation or supporting my interests.
Kevin does care about the welfare of others and it shows in how he makes others feel. As I look back on my relationship with Kevin, I am grateful to have him as a friend and role model. He impacted my life in ways that I wish to replicate for others.
Due to my personal experiences with Kevin, I fully support him and his candidacy for County Commissioner. It has been over five years since I have been involved in the mentor program and Kevin and I still remain in contact. I feel that he is someone who genuinely will care for the individuals he is serving.
Kevin is a persistent person and has unique and creative ideas. I know he will work hard to improve our community. Kevin is a sincere listener and cares about others and their experiences and points of view. Kevin uses information he has gathered and provides constructive feedback and informed direction. Kevin truly made a difference in my life and it is with great pleasure to give back to Kevin in a meaningful way.
Without hesitation, I highly recommend Kevin Heller for County Commissioner and hope that my experiences help you to support his candidacy as well.
Tyler Clark
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.