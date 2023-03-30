To the Editor:
In early 2020, I had gotten myself into a state of trouble. I was dealing with multiple layers that led to the decisions I made and where it brought me. Through the negative choices, one of the positive places my choices brought me was in the doors of where Mayor Ley has his office. I was surrounded by my mom and a woman from Goodwill Industries. I had no idea what that appointment was to hold, yet, it blew my mind what occurred.
Mayor Ley met me exactly where I was at. He allowed me to “fall apart”, and his empathy for my story ran deeper than I had experienced outside of my parents. He not only allowed me to share parts of my trauma and the story that led me to tears, he listened intently to my mom sharing her broken heart for her daughter, as well as listening to the woman from Goodwill Industries (an advocate for me), and he “saw me”. He saw the hurt and pain, yet he saw the potential that can come from the hurt and pain. He became an advocate for me. Each stage I have gone through, as I now work at the Hearten House, he has supported me and encouraged me along the way. Though he is a supporter of Hearten House, one of the moments I’ll never forget is at the end of our first meeting, he prayed over me. Tears flowed through my eyes as well as my mom’s as she was touched that someone who knew only a short moment of her daughter’s life, he saw Jesus surrounding me. I had no idea, at that time, what would be held for me (what could look like on paper a “failure), yet, he saw a story of hope and promise.
Mayor Ley has continued to follow up on my journey in these two years. He has celebrated with my parents as I flourish, he has helped those outside of myself that have stories that can correlate with mine even as they look different. He pours into those who are “easily overlooked”; what someone could deem as “forgotten”, he sees as, “You are seen and not forgotten.”
I know I’m limited to my story, yet even as I go to Drug Court in support of the women on it, and hear (as he is on the Drug Court team) his words of wisdom, advice, care, and determination to see each person thrive — I am reminded how he saw me in that exact way and still does. He has impacted my life, not by his status, but by his complete and utter care for the “troubled”; for those others would be looked down upon, and he sees so much more. I am beyond blessed and forever touched by meeting and being encouraged by his example and intentional placement by God in my life.
Jama Reimschisel
