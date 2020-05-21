To the editor:
I grew up in Garrett, moved to Auburn and have lived here for the majority of my adult life. I am proud of my Railroader roots and my Auburn pride.
I have worked at the same Auburn business for over 20 years. Something I’ve come to love is Auburn’s passion for its community and its continual growth toward the future. Mike and Marion Watson share this same passion and idea.
I have had the pleasure of being a fellow Kiwanian with both Mike and Marion and have learned many key, yet simple, things from each of them. Volunteer. Go the extra mile. Be transparent. Be easy to talk to. Listen. Love your family with pride. Love your community with pride. Do all these things with a smile on your face.
I will proudly vote for Mike Watson for county commissioner in the upcoming election as I believe he will bring great things and represent DeKalb County well.
Kristie Dickman
Auburn
