To the editor:
May Day in Jackson Township was a glorious day. The sun was shining, the temperatures were great. It was a wonderful day for the Jackson Township Athletic Association’s opening day – last year, no games. It’s time once again to “play ball!”
After the ball games, the Committee for the Restoration of the Historic Grange Hall of Jackson Center held its first fundraiser — tours of Jack Cook’s village on County Road 35 and then a beef-and-noodle dinner at the Township Community Center. The JTFD parked their fire trucks and rescue vehicles in the parking lot. The historic Grange Hall was open for a peek before the restoration kicks off. The Jackson Homemakers Extension Club (along with the restoration committee) prepared noodles, baked pies and peeled potatoes for the homemade mashed potatoes. I might mention that John Close was in charge of watching the cooking of the potatoes. On the day of the B&N Dinner, members of the Jackson Blue Ribbon 4-H Club came and helped where ever they were needed.
I mention the activities at the ball park and the display of our fire vehicles, because all that we have at the Jackson Fire Hall/Community Center & Athletic Park is because of the generous nature of the residents of Jackson Township. And once again the residents came together to support the restoration of the historic Grange Hall. The B&N dinner was scheduled to begin at 4p.m., yet people started arriving at 3:40 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the line stretched across the parking lot to C.R. 60 and stayed that way for over an hour. Bagged noodles were sold out in 45 minutes. I think of all the nights when I woke up worried that no one would come. The dinner was a success beyond our wildest expectations, and Larry Armstrong is busy mulling over the next restoration projects.
This event would not have come together without the generous nature of many … and so, the Restoration Committee would like to thank — DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co., Dave Cserep and Family, John and Sue Stoops, Joyce Doty at the Extension Office, Jackson Homemakers Extension Club, Jackson Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, Jackson Township Fire Department — especially Fireman Don Klotz, Linda Carunchia, Dave and Ruth Walters, Integrity Meats in care of Terry Yarde, Helen Rowe, Cheryl Fetters, Steve and Teresa Westrick, and Prairie Farms Dairy.
The Bry Family donated in memory of: Connie (Yarde) Bry, Carole (Yarde) Washler, Jay Yarde, “Sam” and Mabel Bry, Virginia and Burnette Gorrell.
An additional $1,000 donation was made by a person who wishes to remain anonymous — this person has donated much to Jackson Township — she/he knows who she/he is and we are so very appreciative of the gifts to our township.
Thank you to Susan (Wertman) Carpenter for all the wonderful articles she wrote, regarding the Grange Hall, for The Star. In her youth, Susan Wertman attended 4-H meetings in the original Grange Hall and, in recent years, while visiting her mother, she was given a picture — from June Diehl — taken in the Grange Hall — circa 1940, of a group of people sitting in front of the stage in the Grange Hall.
I cannot end this letter without a huge thank you to Jack and Monica Cook for opening their amazing village for tours — in the future, the Restoration Committee is planning another fundraising event focusing on Jack’s Village.
I am the township trustee and, thus, the township liaison to the Grange Hall Restoration Committee. I am so proud of what the committee accomplished on May Day. Congratulations — Sue Stoops, Suzanne (Drerup) Davis, Larry Armstrong, Jack Cook, Suzanne Carpenter, Betty (Farrington) Owen …. and most importantly, Martha (Marty) Close — without whom this event would not have been possible.
Thank you to all who visited Cook’s Village and stopped by the beef-and-noodle dinner. Your patronage is so very much appreciated. We look forward to our next fundraiser and a view of the progress at the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall.
If you would like to donate to the restoration project, please send donations to: Community Foundation of DeKalb County, mention “Jackson Grange Hall Project” on your memo line.
Thank you, thank you, so very much,
Audra Wilcoxson
Jackson Township trustee and liaison to the Grange Hall Restoration Committee
