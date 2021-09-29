A roundup of some of the recent popular but completely untrue stories. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on COVID-19 vaccines or ‘universal vaccination’
CLAIM: After a legal challenge from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and “canceled universal vaccination.”
THE FACTS: The Supreme Court has not issued any rulings regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines and Kennedy, a lawyer who has advocated against vaccines, called articles sharing the claim “misinformation.” Dozens of posts making the false claim link to blogs that regularly publish hoaxes and misinformation. The claim has been circulating for months and recently reemerged as new vaccine requirements issued by the federal government take effect. The articles and posts include a supposed quote from Kennedy. But Kennedy told The Associated Press that the articles are false, as is the quote. “The quote is fabricated,” Kennedy said. “Clearly somebody made it up and is promoting it because the same quote keeps coming back no matter how many times I deny it.” Furthermore, there is no legal case that matches the one described in the articles. “The U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled in a case involving a challenge to a Covid-19 vaccination requirement,” Joanne Rosen, a senior lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in an email to AP. Rosen has studied the legislative precedent for vaccine mandates. While Kennedy said he has been a part of more than 30 lawsuits on the subject of vaccine safety, those are at different stages of the judicial process and none have appeared before the Supreme Court.
There was no interruption in England’s vaccine rollout for kids ages 12 to 15
CLAIM: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children between the ages of 12 and 15 in England is being suspended due to an error with the paperwork.
THE FACTS: The U.K.’s public health agency, Public Health England, confirmed that a vaccine rollout for children ages 12 to 15 was not suspended nor delayed, contrary to false claims on social media. Earlier this month, the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended that children in that age group be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the AP reported. On Monday, England’s National Health Service announced that the rollout began, and will be carried out in hundreds of schools this week. A false tweet linked to a video claims the “Child jab rollout” is “in disarray” and multiple schools canceled because of paperwork issues. “Basically, jab rollouts across schools in England are being suspended because Public Health England haven’t sent out the correct paperwork, something called the Patient Group Direction,” says a man in the video, falsely portraying the situation. A representative for Public Health England confirmed to The Associated Press in an email Tuesday that vaccinations were not halted for those 12 to 15 years old and there will be no delay or suspension. The agency said that the Patient Group Direction, which is the legal framework, was in place for the jabs.
Voters did not register to vote in North Dakota using identical details
CLAIM: When registering to vote in North Dakota, 23,000 people used the same phone number.
THE FACTS: An erroneous tweet circulating on Twitter claims that 23,000 people used the same phone number to register to vote in North Dakota. The tweet originally claimed that the voter registration occurred in North Carolina but was updated in the replies to say North Dakota. “Since North Dakota does not have voter registration, that would be false,” Secretary of State Al Jaeger told The Associated Press. In a separate tweet, the same user claimed that 23,000 people used the same phone number and the address of a prison when voting in North Dakota. Jaeger said that would be impossible, too. “And, If they tried using the same address when voting, our systems would have quickly identified the duplicate addresses and that it was a prison,” Jaeger said. “By our law, a citizen that is incarcerated cannot vote.” Voters in North Dakota are asked to show an acceptable form of identification such as a driver’s license as proof of address and then the election officials search for their name on a precinct voting list. If a voter’s name is not on the list, the election board will attempt to verify the voter’s name and address. The state has numerous small precincts which allow electoral board officials to quickly verify who is voting in their precinct, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Donnell Preskey, executive director of The North Dakota County Auditors Association, said voters can bring in supplemental information to prove their address like a utility bill or bank statement when voting. “The county employees go into their system to verify that the person lives in their county,” she said. “If it doesn’t match up, they contact the voter.”
Video clip was manipulated to add anti-Biden chant
CLAIM: A video clip shows a speech in Virginia by President Joe Biden being interrupted by chants of “F- — Joe Biden.”
THE FACTS: The original video, from July, does not include those chants; the clip was altered to add that audio. The video captures remarks by Biden at a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. When Biden spoke, he was interrupted by hecklers speaking out against a pipeline project. A White House transcript shows that some audience members were yelling, “Stop line three!” — a reference to a pipeline replacement project in Minnesota opposed by environmental groups and some Ojibwe tribes. Others in the crowd responded with yelling and chants supportive of Biden, as the president said: “That’s alright — no, no, no, no, let him talk.” That clip is now circulating on social media with different audio, falsely suggesting Biden’s speech was interrupted by chants of “F- — Joe Biden.” Some posts sharing the clip note that the chants were added and not part of the original video. But others do not. In an Instagram post liked more than 6,000 times, the manipulated clip was used at the start of a video montage showing people shouting the same phrase elsewhere, primarily at sporting events. “F Joe Biden in Virginia Speech,” reads text that appears on top of the clip in the video.
Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck
