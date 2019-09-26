Dr. Ken Bisson grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York state, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, and moving to Steuben County in 1980 after completing medical school at I.U. He raised four children in Angola and has 10 Hoosier grandchildren. Chairman of the Steuben County Lakes Advisory Board, he researches environmental issues and is known to care dearly about the quality of Steuben County’s 101 lakes.