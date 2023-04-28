Editor's Note: Regarding claims made in the following letter, the current tax rate in Auburn is the lowest it has been in the past five years at 0.9564 cents per $100 of assessed value (it was $1.0559 per $100 in 2019) and tax rates have gone down during three of four years Mayor Mike Ley has been in office. Tax rates and tax bills, however, are two separate issues. Rates can go down but bills can still go up if the increase in an individual property assessment outpaces the decrease in tax rate.
To the Editor:
As a long time resident in Auburn, I have observed how things have developed in our city the past three years under Mike Ley. I read where the mayor is proposing, by my count, 37 things he wants to do if he is re-elected. While each of these proposals may be fine on their own, I am concerned about the price tag they would cost us as taxpayers.
Mike Ley is campaigning on tax rates being the lowest since 2011, but all I know is my taxes have gone up every year he has been in office, and if you check your tax bills, I bet you will see the same. Watching the council meeting last October, Ley and his consultant acknowledged his special projects will require borrowing $17 million dollars over the next 2 years. I believe Ley has already had the two highest budgets in Auburn history, and this is even after the council fortunately removed $700,000 in projects this year, most of which was the half a million dollars for the bridge to no where.
I am concerned Ley has increased spending across the board, and the city is spending way too much money on attorney fees with all the lawsuits the mayor is involved in. I believe we need return to fiscal responsibility in Auburn, and that we need a different leader to accomplish this task. I will be voting for Dave Clark for mayor of Auburn.
Greg Myers
Auburn
