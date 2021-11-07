25 years ago
• Authorities are calling it a miracle that no one was injured when the roof and one wall of a 129-year-old building collapsed on Cavin Street in Ligonier, the city’s main downtown street. A combination of high winds, a recent heavy rain storm and the age of the building may be the causes of the dramatic collapse that turned into an overnight demolition project. The accident, which happened at noon, caused the immediate closing and evacuation of four downtown businesses and several apartments. The building, one of the oldest in the city, was built in 1867 as Meier’s Hall.
