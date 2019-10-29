To the editor:
Reading a couple of recent letters supporting the Democratic candidate for Auburn mayor raises what I think are several legitimate questions.
“A new day in Auburn” and “#flip the script” seem to be odd campaign slogans for someone who “has no aspirations or intentions of sweeping, radical changes to plans, staff or direction.” One 590 word blog used the word “change” 20 times. One of her earliest criticisms of the current administration was about the gender and age of those appointed to boards and commissions serving the city. One could reasonably assume that concern also extends to staff positions as well. Many things she’s said and written seem to point to change.
Particularly troubling is the Blue Zone Project which she so enthusiastically supports. Improving health is certainly a lofty goal, but on the Blue Zone web site you’ll find lots of references to “transforming policies, places and people” “implementing programs and policies in schools,” “providing guidance” to restaurants and groceries “Working with city planners, schools, and worksites, we reshape communities.” Sounds like a lot of changes in the works! They also mention eliminating tobacco use in public housing, worksites as well as select other businesses, public parks, county fairs, other outdoor events, and outdoor dining. We can all agree that smoking is not a healthy habit, but these policies all represent substantial change for Auburn, not to mention an assault on individual rights!
And … How do you effectively govern a city of 13,000 when “someone started a rumor about me” causes so much drama? Complaints, criticism, irate phone calls, disagreements, disagreeable people and yes, rumors, true or not, are frequently part of what the mayor has to deal with almost daily. I’ve had many conversations with many people connected to Mike Ley’s campaign, I have yet to hear anyone say anything remotely threatening or heard a “dangerous” rumor about anyone.
I don’t know Sarah Payne, but I do believe she’s honest, compassionate, cares deeply about our community, and has helped do a lot of good things for Auburn. I also believe Mike Ley is far more experienced and qualified in all the areas necessary to lead the city and be our next mayor.
Marion Watson
Auburn
