To the editor:
I’m hesitant to use Orwellian analogies owing to their usage ad nauseam, though I feel it warranted here: There is nothing as demonstrative of double think than to reject a fundamental part of who someone is and call it love.
These sentiments are adopted by some about queer individuals, a compromise between prejudice against those who do not fit imagined black-and-white distinctions, and the plain fact that queer people do and have existed since the dawn of civilization. There is evidence to support this, contravening insistence that queer people are “sexually confused;” the notion that homosexuality and varied gender identities are valid being the invention of some liberal, neo marxist conspiracy. Additional reading is not necessary, the public can read here.
I grew up tormented because at a young age I realized I was gay. Our church, of which I was a zealous participant, very-much subscribed to the religious opinions often espoused by certain authors in this publication’s opinion section. After a decade characterized by internal torment, shame, anxiety and horror of hellfire, I made a choice. I decided to honor a fundamental part of who I was, something in my very constitution that could not be changed. Something that is only problematic because it makes some people uncomfortable.
“There is always an easy solution to every problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.” — H.L. Mencken.
We understand our world through comparison: hot in relation to cold, good in relation to evil. Therefore, it is not hard to imagine how we came to the “traditional” male-female duality. Beginning with observations on differences between the sexes, abstractions occur. We may have observed that men tended to be stronger than women, having higher hormonal inclinations to build muscle. Whereas women bear children, they took on a more nurturing role, compared to men’s “protective” role, and all the attributes that come with these roles soon followed. The distinction between gender and sex can be made here: Sex is the common primary and secondary traits distinguishing men from women and vice versa; gender is the abstract social construct that follows and varies across cultures. Gender is incidental to sex. But just as there do exist people who exhibit the biological physiology of both sexes (i.e. “intersex”), variability in gender and sexuality also occurs. Research has shown marked similarities in key brain structures between homosexual men and heterosexual women and vice versa; likewise for transgender individuals.
We must not commit the grievous error of conflating our limited understanding of the way things are with the way things must be. Cede as I may that prudence is warranted by clinicians before executing gender confirmation treatments in minors, you cannot reject a fundamental part of who someone is, call them confused, insinuate that they are an abomination against nature, and call it love.
Creation does not fit the neat little boxes that comfort some in a chaotic world. No amount of reading nor “the lady doth protest too much-”esque iterations redundantly espoused will convince me otherwise.
Zion McNull
Kendallville
