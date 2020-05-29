To the editor:
As Election Day approaches, I am glad to share that DeKalb County has a fine group of Republican candidates seeking office. I have selected two candidates who have demonstrated their passion for the quality of life in DeKalb County.
Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson have earned my respect as qualified candidates to carry on with proper county government procedures. I am confident that Watson and Sanderson will sincerely work for all residents in the DeKalb County community.
Please join me Tuesday, June 2, and vote for your choice.
Dawn Barkey-Rathgaber
Auburn
