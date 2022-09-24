25 years ago
• The Indiana High School Rodeo Association will hold its next rodeo in Kendallville at the Noble County Fairgrounds. Some students from the area who will participate in the rodeo are Amy Downs, Jason Paul, Adam Pontius, Stacy Hosted, Tim Keyes, Brian Paul, Ryan Hosted, Jacob Bartlett, Antonia Bartlett, Chase Holden, Lukus Emerick and Clint Emerick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.