To the editor:
I would like to respond to a recent letter to the editor by Mr. John Klaassen. In his second paragraph, purported to be a statement of intellectual analysis, is a radical right-wing critique of things as they are perceived to be under the Biden Administration. It is, in truth, a nearly perfect analysis of conditions under the previous administration. He then follows with an absolutely false statement about the utility of masks in regard to the spread of virus.
Healthline.com cites the CDC as recommending that people wear a face covering or mask to cover their nose and mouth when in the community. This is another public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to social or physical distancing, and frequent hand washing.
KTLA.com states that “Flu has Virtually Disappeared in U. S. Amid Coronavirus.” Using critical thinking skills, contemplate that fact for a moment (that’s all it should take) and if there is a possible obvious reason. Flu, after all, is also a virus.
Fact: Masks do not stop individual viruses; they are too small. However, masks do stop the vast majority of virus-laden moisture droplets that one spreads with every exhale. Masks do not stop everything, it is true, but they help significantly. In fact, researchers have found that masks led to a more than threefold reduction in how much virus people sprayed into the air. Look it up.
And being “forced to mask up,” along with being a conservative right wing dog whistle, sounds to me to be similar to forcing one to obey traffic laws implemented for the individual and public safety. Masking up does not hurt or take any time, and protects both the wearer and the public (for the public good), even if an individual is too stubborn or ignorant to see the value of it.
Also, it is a fact (cdc.gov) that mRNA technology has been studied for well over a decade. No one is required to receive this vaccine. Anyone can decline receiving it. From here, Mr. Klaassen’s “examination by critical thinking, not an indictment of politicians, journalism or public health officials,” begins to read like the teleprompter of a FOX or NEWSMAX anti-vax segment. “So what happens when solid arguments against irrational public health policies are presented?” (Remember, this letter is not “an indictment of ... public health officials.") He continues: “Instead of seeking truth, you (who is “you”?) seek to demonize the messenger” (another dog whistle).
Sidebar: Is Mr. Klaassen forgetting other public health policies and recommendations like smallpox and polio vaccines? Tetanus and rabies? There are many more. I do not seek to demonize the messenger who comes with partial truths and outright misinformation, complete with no documentation. Rather, I will meet such “information” with documented facts and actual critical evaluation — which, by the way, has nothing whatsoever to do with the rise of tyranny in Germany. But that is another letter.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.