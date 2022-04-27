To the editor:
Although I am not a law enforcement officer, I’ve been connected to the law enforcement community for over 50 years. My father was an Indiana State Trooper for nearly 35 years. Several other family members and friends have worked for various law enforcement agencies. I’ve personally worked with law enforcement in various civilian capacities while an employee of DeKalb County government for nearly 33 years and while an elected official for the City of Garrett for 12 years. I've testified in a drug case as an expert witness. I feel I’ve seen about as much of the good, the bad, and the ugly that a civilian can see and that often gives me a different perspective on things.
As the primary election nears, it has become very clear that there is a significant difference between candidates in the primary election for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office. I do appreciate the service Sheriff Dave Cserep and Deputy Brady Thomas have each done for our nation as members of the U.S. Armed Forces and for our county as members of local law enforcement agencies. It is in how they served that their résumés highlight the most important difference which is that of leadership experience.
Sheriff Cserep has been in leadership positions throughout his career and has discharged his duties successfully and with distinction at all levels. Sheriff Cserep has also been fiscally responsible with the taxpayer dollars given to his department by saving money through increased efficiencies and returning unused funds to the county each year. Deputy Thomas does not have the leadership experience to be the sheriff and there is no indication he has ever held a supervisory position over a large staff. There is also no indication Deputy Thomas has ever managed a multi-million dollar budget at any point in his career. Yes, Deputy Thomas has a degree in accounting but I worked with several accountants and/or math teachers during my career with DeKalb County and I can say that at one time or another they all commented on how municipal budgets were nothing like what they had been taught in school. That is not to say Deputy Thomas won’t eventually get to the point where he could be sheriff, he just needs to serve in a progression of lower-level supervisory positions to get some seasoning and experience, learn the necessary leadership lessons, and demonstrate he is qualified for the next step rather than jumping directly into the top position.
DeKalb County has several important issues to be faced over the next couple of years such as decisions on the new jail, the expansion of the county’s participation in the Drug Task Force, the maintenance of the K-9 program, and the continuing operation of the Community Corrections program. These issues will need to be addressed while simultaneously leading the sheriff’s department, managing the annual budget, addressing community concerns, and all the other responsibilities that come with the job. This is a time for experienced leadership, not a learn-on-the-job candidate. Sheriff Dave Cserep is that experienced leader and is the best choice to be DeKalb County's sheriff for the next four years.
Brad Stump
Garrett
