To the editor:
When I read about Trump's income tax situation, I was reminded of Leona Hemsley (New York billionaire known as the Queen of Mean) and her infamous remark when being investigated for tax evasion — "We don't pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes."
She was convicted and served prison time. Following his usual rhetoric, Trump would say "only losers pay taxes." Will tax evasion be a wake-up call to Trump supporters when every other egregious, hypocritical act by him has not been?
One has to wonder why anyone would continue to support Trump. Some possibilities I can think of are 1) single-minded people who are obsessed with passing laws to control women's bodies think he supports them, so anything he does is OK; 2) these individuals who think the United States should only be for people with white European ancestry have evidence he supports that idea so anything he does is OK; 3) evangelicals think God loves a sinner, therefore God must love Trump, so anything he does is OK; 4) those individuals who think he understands business, in spite of the fact he has declared bankruptcy four to six times leaving creditors unpaid and him walking away with profits; 5) those who are threatened by science and scientific facts so it's easier to agree with someone who "follows his gut;" 6) individuals who get all of their political misinformation from Fox; 7) those who will vote a Republican ticket because it is what they have always done and still think the Republican party stands for something despite the fact that the national debt has gone up during Trump's administration; tax relief has only benefited the people who need relief the least; "family values" translates into nepotism so Trump can put every member of his family (who have demonstrated for the last three and a half years they are totally unqualified and incompetent) on the payroll; "states rights" means Trump dumps problems onto the states because he lacks leadership abilities which is most glaringly apparent in a crisis and 8) all criticism of Trump is a hoax.
I believe, as Americans, we should constantly remind ourselves that the Constitution was established to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. No one is above the law and everyone should be treated equally under the law.
And I think we could all use more domestic tranquility right now.
Roberta Tierney
Angola
