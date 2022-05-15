As debate rages at the national level about the value of life of those yet-to-be born, America continues to suffer an endemic tragedy among those already born and grown as suicide rates continue to be a stubborn problem.
More help is on the way, however, and that is a good thing for all local residents, all Hoosiers and all Americans.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020, making it the 12th leading cause of death in America.
Among younger age groups, however, suicide is the No. 3 cause of death for males and No. 2 for females for those younger than 20, while ranking No. 2 for males 20-44 and No. 3 for females of the same age group.
Men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than women, with about 53% of all successful suicide deaths completed via firearms.
Suicide rates nationally rose 15.5% from 2011-2018 before dipping slightly the last two years, though remaining far higher than they were even a decade ago.
From 2019-2021, 66 residents in the four-county area died by suicide and 2022 has not started well for Noble and DeKalb counties this year in comparison to the recent past.
Among three-year averages for 2019-2021, Steuben County actually had the higher per-capita rate of death by suicide, about 1 in every 5,500 residents, the only local county with a higher incidence rate than the state average.
Social stigmas surrounding suicide have worked for many years to keep it pushed into the dark, making efforts to prevent them more difficult.
But a more open dialogue and conversation about suicide can be helpful, to remove stigmas and impress upon people that there is no shame in seeking help if and when they need it.
As such, a new three-digit dialing code is supposed to be coming to all parts of the U.S. this July. Punching 9-8-8 from your phone will connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, where counselors will be available to talk and seek to help those in a crisis.
It’s no secret that mental health services are strained not just in northeast Indiana but the wider state and nation, too. Increased investment in resources and access to mental health care will help to chip away at these tragic figures long-term.
Local schools have an important role to play too, as their students are among some of the most susceptible to consider or attempt suicide. Prevention programming done in schools often reveal a shocking truth, that even at the middle-school level many young people have at least had passing thoughts of ending their own lives at one point or another.
Social-emotional learning programs, decried by fringe groups as a front for political indoctrination, are in reality and actual practice the types of support systems that aim to help children create healthy personas and thereby work effectively to decrease suicide ideation in youth.
All people have a role to play in helping reduce suicides.
Governments can support funding for improved mental health services and support programs nationally as well as in states and localities. Schools can continue to have a conversation with students about suicide prevention and parents can support that mission. Even individuals can play a role, by reaching out to friends or family members who may be in distress and helping them find help.
Like trying to reverse any other negative social trend, it will take many concerted efforts over many years to begin to turn the tide.
But the effort will be worth it if more lives can be saved.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
