90 years ago
• The Red Cross is issuing a call to the women of Kendallville to assist in sewing garments for the needy. Sewing bees are held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. There is much sewing to be done and with the holidays now out of the way it is hoped many women will again assist in the sewing work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.