To the editor:
Dear DeKalb Central Community: I am not writing this letter to change voter minds. I just wanted to take this moment at the end of the campaign season to thank our friends, family, and the voters of DeKalb County for all of the support you’ve shown my husband, John Davis, and myself as he runs for DeKalb Central School Board.
He asked for my full support at the beginning of this process. We have run this campaign together and included our daughter when we could. As a family, we believe in the power of participating in our community and we want our daughter to know how important it is to work hard when you believe in something and to stand firm when you find your mission.
Over the last couple months we have met so many community members as we canvassed and held open meetings. We’ve heard many stories from DeKalb County families about their connections too and love for our public school system. Families have shared their school success stories as well as their concerns. I have become so grateful for John’s decision to run if only for this incredible opportunity for our family to connect on this special level with so many others in our school district.
I could not be more proud of the positive campaign that John has run. On occasion he has had to speak the tough truth about what he has experienced and what constituents are concerned about. But he has honored the citizens who trust him to make a difference by speaking that truth. On occasion he has attended more meetings in a week than I wish he would. But we have committed to the challenge of a campaign and subsequently the challenge of John dedicating time to our school system. I am proud to say that he has lived up to my expectations during this process, and possibly exceeded the expectations of community members who support him.
It is our genuine desire as a family for John Davis to serve our community as the City of Auburn/Union seat of the DeKalb Central United School District Board of Directors. Thank you in advance for supporting a man with a passion for his family, his church, his community and his schools.
Andrea Davis
Proud supporter of and voter for my husband John Davis
