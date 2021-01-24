To the editor:
Yesterday, Jan. 19, 2021, my wife and I received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Steuben County Event Center. We both were impressed with the way the center was organized and its method of operation. The “clinic” was professional, efficient and highly organized from beginning to end. It was truly a first-class operation and I cannot imagine any vaccination clinic anywhere producing a better experience than this.
Congratulations and thanks to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and all its staff members who produced this terrific community service. The Steuben County Health Department deserves praise as well as do the Steuben County Commissioners for arranging for the use of this facility. It will never serve a higher public purpose. There was a very organized group running the clinic when we were there and I assume that some were employees and some were volunteers but you couldn’t tell the difference. Hats off to whoever recruited and trained these dedicated and friendly individuals.
All in all, Steuben County put its best foot forward in responding to the public need presented by this pandemic in this vaccination clinic. Everyone who played a role in its creation and operation should be very proud.
John Milliken
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.