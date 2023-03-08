To the Kendallville Community:
On Thursday, March 2, Historic Downtown Kendallville received the exciting news that we achieved accreditation with the National Main Street Association. This is a designation that brings our organization to a whole new level of prestige, while also opening up a variety of new funding opportunities and resources to help us continue our momentum; and to deliver on our mission of “encouraging the economic development, historic preservation, and continuous improvement of downtown Kendallville.”
I would like to personally thank the board members, volunteers, downtown merchants, donors, stakeholders, city employees, patrons, and community members who participated in some way to help us achieve this goal. Whether you attended one of our roundtable sessions with the OCRA review team, helped with a Main Street project, donated your time and treasure, provided council and constructive feedback, or participated in some other way — you are ultimately responsible for our success, and for that I am extremely grateful.
I look forward to continuing the incredible momentum in downtown Kendallville, and hope that you will continue to engage with us as we move forward in 2023, and beyond.
Words are truly not enough to thank you all for your ongoing support!
Kristen Johnson
Main Street Manager
Historic Downtown Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.