To the Editor:
The media has done a phenomenal job in marketing SB1/2022 as “Indiana’s near-total abortion ban” since it passed in September. A recent FDA decision has made it important again to review.
Here are some key elements passed into law:
1) SB1 made it possible for a minor to get a doctor-assisted abortion simply by claiming rape or incest. Such accusations would not require any formal complaint, law enforcement follow up, nor consultation of the minor’s parents.
*2) SB1 also decriminalized abortions done by the mother without 3rd party assistance, such as through the use of an abortion pill.
Now, let’s review the key benefits of these “compromises”, that SB1/2022 provided to those who actually support abortion:
1) Closes specialized abortion clinics, eliminating the overhead expense of the facility for the Left to support
2) Reduces labor costs — for the abortionists, office staff, maintenance and disposal
3) Provides cover to bury the costs of medically assisted abortions since they would now be done in shared medical facilities which are subsidized by large healthcare plans, both private and public
4) With the elimination of clinics, there is no longer a focused facility for those pesky pro-lifers to hang out and influence pregnant women from having an abortion
5) For minors, it paves an end-around of law enforcement and parents for rape or incest
6) Creates a safe legal path for self-service at home abortions
7) Provides the means for legislators to claim that they reduced abortions — as there is no way to require or reliably track self-executed abortions
Here is another very simple way to look at this “grand compromise”: Enact a near-total ban on the decades old way of killing a baby and claim victory for your political base, while the other hand quietly decriminalizes the modern way to kill a baby (a pill). Focus the media on part 1, and avoid discussion and acknowledgement on part 2.
It seems like pro-abortion side won the lottery, doesn’t it?
In more than 90 days, no legislator, RTL group, journalist, or trusted pro-life friend has taken issue with that analysis of the bill. But, Republican legislators and other key leaders in the party have stood by the bill as a “good compromise”. If that was a good compromise, then what does a bad one look like?
What is going on here does not align with the public narrative: It certainly isn’t a near total abortion ban like the media says. And, the outcomes sure look like a massive victory for those who want to kill babies.
**Isn’t it the least bit odd why a Republican supermajority of both houses and Republican Governor needed such a deep compromise? Hmm?
If that wasn’t enough; Add the recent decision by the FDA to approve the over the counter distribution of abortion pills at local pharmacies, and you really need to do some soul searching. ***Either the bill is stunningly incompetent, or brilliantly and purposefully deceptive. An honest rational person would find it hard to locate a middle ground.
To those who truly respect life; It sure seems like we lost, and we lost big. Our party tried to tell us that we won, pro-life organizations are rather silent about such a huge defeat at the hands of the party they support, and those who question “the grand compromise” are certainly not warmly received even by those who say they hold to pro-life principles. That really gives us something to think about.
Link to the full analysis: https://myindianagov.com/2022/09/05/in-sb1-2022/
John Klaassen
Rome City
