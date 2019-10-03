To the editor:
My friends and neighbors in Auburn,
I have not been shy of sharing my support for Sarah Payne for this coming Mayoral Election. Many of my friends and family have shared concerns that they have heard from a certain campaign and I wanted to take a moment to clarify the ground rules for a mayor’s authority.
If Sarah Payne is elected mayor there will be LGBTQ+ weddings at city hall and any business will be allowed to move into Auburn.
If Mike Ley is elected mayor there will be LGBTQ+ weddings at city hall and any business will be allowed to move into Auburn.
Of course there will. This is Indiana law.
For those of you sharing these rumors that specific candidates will prevent these things or if a candidate directly told you they would, please please try to stop planting seeds of anger in our community in the name of religion. We are better together. We are better when we respect one another. Sarah has shown through blogs, Sundays with Sarah and many community events, that she cares about Auburn. She cares about the local business, she cares about my five year old daughter coming back to this town after college because of the quality of life she can have and she cares about listening to everyone even if they might be a different party.
This November my family and I will be voting for Sarah Payne, not because of the party she is running with, but because we know where her heart is and that’s what we want for our town and our family.
John Davis
Auburn
(0) comments
