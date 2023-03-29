To the Editor:
I am writing about the unsafe practice of driving while on your cell phone. I am begging people to put down your cell phone while driving. Your attention needs to be on the road. An accident can be seconds away.
We have all seen them. People looking down while driving, or at a stoplight that has turned green but they are not moving, or the ones all over the road because the phone call or text is more important than driving a vehicle going 55 miles per hour, or more, on the interstate.
We almost lost some very good friends due to a young woman looking down at her phone instead of the road. They were coming home from the hospital where she had been for the last week. He was waiting for the oncoming traffic to go by so he could turn into his road, less than a block from home. He looked up in is rearview mirror and saw the driver looking down and not slowing down. He had nowhere to go to get out of her way. He knew the crash was coming so he braced for it thus causing more injury as he was tensed up. His wife had less pain afterward as she was unaware of the crash that was about to happen. Luckily both were wearing seatbelts. The vehicle they were in was totaled. No skid marks on the road where the other driver tried to brake, all because she was on her phone. It could have been so much worse. What if she had pushed them into oncoming traffic? What if someone had died?
Please please, please put your phone down! Put it on do not disturb or pull over if you need to text or take a call. Everyone's life on the road depends on it, including yours.
Tonda Sutton
LaGrange
