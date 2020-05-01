To the editor:
I typically do not submit letters to the editor, but there comes a time when you have to step out of your comfort zone. With the County Commissioner seat up for election this year, I feel this is one of those times.
Mike Watson has dedicated many years to serving our community on various committees and currently as a city councilman for over 18 years. I have had the opportunity to get to know him throughout the years on a personal and professional level. Mike is a family man, honest, trustworthy and definitely has the best interest of our community in mind.
Mike’s attention to details, long range planning, budgeting and leadership skills are just a few reasons why I feel he is qualified to lead our county into the future. He is a man that not only promotes very high morals and ethics, but he utilizes those traits while leading by example. He has had several successful businesses within DeKalb County in the last 30 years. There are many great candidates on the ballot this year, but after getting to know Mike over the last 20 years I feel he is the right candidate for the job. That is why I am voting Mike Watson for County Commissioner and I hope you will too.
Dave Clark
Auburn
