To The Editor:
In April 2022, I wrote a letter to the editor about the poor condition of C.R. 20N in Steuben County. The purpose of my letter was to request a new road paid for with funds the county received through grants and tax revenue.
To my surprise the road was completely resurfaced on July 12, 2022. My wife and I were elated; we also received positive feedback about our new road from several neighbors. For the first time since moving into our new house over 20 years ago, I actually looked forward to driving on our road! I was proud of our county highway department and the fine job they did.
Then disaster struck on Sept. 8, 2022. As I was driving home from work, I discovered our brand new asphalt road was covered with tar and stones! I was mortified! Why why why, I asked myself out loud. Why would someone ruin our new asphalt road by covering it with tar and stones? All those years of hoping, praying and dreaming of a new road quickly faded away into the distance after only 58 days of driving on perfection.
Then things went from bad to worse as the layer of tar and stones started to deteriorate! There are now large sections of the road where the layer of tar and stones has completely separated from the road surface. And guess where the stones ended up? Thrown into our vehicle windshields from passing cars resulting in two cracked windshields that had to be repaired; in our tires resulting in three flat tires that needed to be repaired; in the grass alongside the road that resulted in ruining one set of mower blades; on our driveway and in our garage which requires constant sweeping and clean-up. All because someone made a poor decision to apply a layer of tar and stones to a brand new resurfaced asphalt road; and because the tar and stones were not properly applied, resulting in the mess we have today.
The sad part about this story is the lack of accountability. It appears the county highway department doesn’t care about their quality of work. They did their job, collected their paycheck and moved on to the next job, even though the work was not done properly. It’s been five months; are they going to fix their mistake? Now the people who use the road are left to suffer the consequences of poor workmanship for the next 20-plus years; and the people who use the road on a daily basis only have a fading memory of what it was like to drive on a new asphalt road.
Ken Schneider
Angola
