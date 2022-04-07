To the editor:
I worked for DeKalb County for 17 years; 13 years as an emergency dispatcher, and four years at the Sheriff's Department. When Dave Cserep took office, I was an assistant jail commander. Not long after taking office, Dave's jail commander resigned. Dave selected me to be his new jail commander. I worked directly with Dave on all matters pertaining to the management of the jail, leaving me firsthand knowledge of his leadership skills. Morale has not been good since the current administration has been in office. I have witnessed good deputies, and jail staff leave because of the current leadership. Prideful leadership will destroy any profession; servant leadership is what is needed.
The current administration has their heads buried in the sand when it comes to the morale of the department. Yes, making pay higher and pensions bigger is important, but having a leader that is there to serve with their staff, taking their opinions into consideration is what is most important. I have seen downright ridiculous policies and hiring practices with the current administration. I have seen a once successful reserve officer program for the sheriff’s department completely disappear because of the current administration.
On May 3 I will be voting Brady Thomas for sheriff of DeKalb County. I have known Brady Thomas for many years, and I believe he will work hard for not only the citizens of DeKalb County, but for the employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Brady Thomas is not concerned with boosting his own ego; he is concerned with making changes that will retain good professional staff. He will work to build back better relationships with other county staff members, and other law enforcement agencies. Brady Thomas is a man of good character, is humble towards other people, and genuinely cares for the staff at the sheriff’s department.
Many former employees have expressed their concern for the state of the sheriff's department. I desperately agree. Dave has touted his accomplishments in his last three years as sheriff. What I read is a political candidate twisting reality. It must be discussed that his accomplishments are misrepresentations of reality. Giving unspent money back to the county and updating equipment is a standard practice that is done by all department heads over the years — this is nothing new. The community isn't safer because of his leadership. The community is safe, and has been safe, because of the good officers it employs. These officers are leaving. With the path the sheriff's department is traveling, there won't be many good officers left. Many have already expressed support for change and for Det. Brady Thomas. It's no secret the sheriff's department is not getting new hire applications. Good officers are leaving with no one to replace them. This becomes a major safety concern for this county.
There is an obvious problem. This problem is being described by people who have worked with and for the current administration. We can't ignore the concerns of those who have lived in this reality. Rally around those that have firsthand experience with the sheriff's department.
Don’t just take my word for it, ask around, ask employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, ask courthouse employees, ask officers from other departments. A change needs to be made or we will see more decline, from what was once a highly respected and professional sheriff’s department. Vote Brady Thomas for DeKalb County sheriff on May 3.
Nathan Fike
Former jail commander
Auburn
