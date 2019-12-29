To the editor:
Fact are indeed facts.
I found Mr. Ken Holden's letter titled "Facts are facts, and history will be written" that was in this newspaper Dec. 26 to be very entertaining and full of nothing but left wing rhetoric.
The only thing Mr. Holden did get correct is, Facts are Facts. The real fact is that President Trump has not committed any impeachable offense, as was proven by Pelosi's cronies not even charging President Trump with anything impeachable. Even the so called " first hand witnesses" admitted in the hearings that it was their opinion which is not proof. Many of the Democrat witnesses had second and third hand information which is even less proof than opinion. The only two actually on the call have both stated that there was no pressure put on the Ukranian president. Those are the only two opinions that truly matter in the end.
This impeachment was nothing but a partisan hit job because Democrats know full well that they have no candidate that can beat President Trump in the next election.
Democrats' hatred of the president has been obvious even before he was elected and more so since he was elected three years ago. They have been talking impeachment for 3+ years with venomous hate-filled rhetoric and no substance. Is Trump uncouth and should he stop Twittering so much? Probably so. But those are not impeachable offenses.
These left wing cultists that buy into the left's rhetoric are hilarious when it comes to spewing their own hate. Mr. Holden berates Jim Banks for having an opinion on the subject only because it does not match Mr. Holden's opinion on the subject. He also berates Mike Braun for the exact same thing. Mr. Braun listened to the evidence and came to the conclusion that many others have and that is, There was no impeachable offense committed!
As far as Mr. Holden's comment about Todd Young remaining silent giving a glimmer of hope, I am quite certain Todd Young has an opinion. However Sen Young has other problems to deal with if he wants to remain a senator but those are another topic.
Mr. Holden's last comment addressed to "spiritual brothers and sisters" I can only laugh at. I will give Mr. Holden a little liberal advice "Judge not lest ye be judged."
Also, I want to give all liberals a little advice, you only have five years and one month to deal with Donald Trump being president so you may as well get used to it or be prepared to scream, holler, cry, and try and find some actual impeachable offense to get him out of office.
Brian E. Jones
Pierceton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.