Writer willing to share thoughts and views on election
To the Editor:
I was born and raised in Auburn. I have worked in downtown Auburn for 43 years. I have owned my business for 26 years. I have served on boards, committees, and organizations in this community including, but not limited to: Past board member-DeKalb Chamber Partnership (8 years); Committee chair Economic Development-DeKalb Chamber Partnership (8years); Past board member-DeKalb County Visitors Bureau (8 years); Past member-Downtown Auburn Review Committee (4 years); Current President and Past Secretary-Downtown Auburn Business Association (26 years); Current Board Member-Auburn Main Street (8 years)
In addition I have been recognized for the following: Small Business of the Year-DeKalb Chamber Partnership (2017); Heart of Gold Winner-DeKalb Community Foundation (2008); Allen Graber Citizen of the Year Award-DeKalb Chamber Partnership (2006)
Many people would agree that I am passionate about Auburn and certainly the downtown business district. I have spent many years volunteering and mentoring for the good of the community. I own my business and building, however because my residence is outside the Auburn city limits, I am unable to vote for candidates in the upcoming local city primary election. I am happy to share my personal thoughts and views on the election to anyone who cares to know. My door has and always will be open.
Mike Littlejohn
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.