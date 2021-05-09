25 years ago
• A Conrail engineer and conductor escaped serious injury when a train engine traveling 45 mph plowed into a boxcar on Kendallville’s east side. The men suffered neck and back pain and were treated at McCray Memorial Hospital and later released. According to police, their 22-car twin engine freight train was eastbound through Kendallville when it collided with two boxcars sitting on a spur leading to The Budd Co. plant at 2620 E. Marion Drive.The boxcars were parked partially on the east-west railway line when the freight train bound for Toledo from Chicago struck and demolished the boxcars loaded with plastic pallets for The Budd Co.
