To the editor:
My first interaction with the current sheriff was while working as a jail sergeant. He had just started his term and had come into the jail one day and didn’t even know my name. I had worked there for three years and he didn’t even take the time to learn my name. The next three years I started noticing character traits like that. I had worked in administration under him for the past two years as a records clerk. The inorganization and lack of communication were a constant struggle and complaint by many coworkers. I left the Sheriff’s Department after almost six years in January 2022 after dealing with his closed-minded, needing to be right, and vindictive behaviors.
Many, like myself, have left the Sheriff’s Department due to the common reason. A professional organization such as a sheriff’s department should be just that; professional. Disorganization was a common occurrence. Scheduled meetings were forgotten about, last minute planning was the norm. Communication was extremely poor. Several emails left unanswered, requiring numerous attempts to seek answers from the administration. It goes on and on. It came to a point where it was obvious that this is how this administration team operated, leaving others to try to clean up the slack.
I have worked with Brady Thomas and have always liked how thorough he is, his communication skills, he listens, his fairness and respect. Det. Thomas is easy to talk to and I always felt comfortable going to him for advice or questions I had. Det. Thomas is well respected by his co-workers, and that is evident throughout his campaign. Det. Thomas supports empowerment and growth. As a female, I did not feel the same from this current administration. Ideas and suggestions were brought to the administration from myself and others. Those ideas were discarded with unwillingness to genuinely listen.
Det. Thomas has shown the characteristics of what I envision as a proven leader. We have experienced the leadership style, or lack there of, from the current sheriff, which is causing an adverse effect on the Sheriff's Department. Many employees have left the Sheriff's Department and have come forward with their reasons why. Just last week we have learned that the current sheriff’s campaign manager resigned from his campaign in July. It’s a continuing trend of losing people that once supported him. I encourage you to make an informed decision when voting for who we need to lead the Sheriff's Department.
On May 3, 2022, I will be voting for Brady Thomas and I encourage you to also.
Brittany Herring
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.