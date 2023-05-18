To the Editor:
The editorial titled "civility still has a place" talks about two recent local elections filled with lack of civility on both sides. First and foremost, both sides are Republicans and both sides had capable candidates. The difference I saw in the mayor's race was the threats and blatant defamation. I don't believe either candidate condoned these actions.
This is not a one or two off, this is today's America, where truth, facts, decorum, respect and Christianity or the lack thereof are tools for the hate filled. In a state where hourly workers needs are not even discussed or brought up in Indy during the payback for donors' session. In an area of the state where private citizens can't express their opinion in the local newspaper without receiving hate/bigoted filled letters in the mail, sent by an elected office holder signed "a loyal trumpster!" The first letter dated 9/11/20 was unsigned which referred to me as "one of those stupid democrats" and "take that stupid".
The second letter post marked 10/27/20 contained a name and return address on the envelope which was written by the same person as the first. The letter was a vulgar hate rant and contained no usable information. The reference to Vice President Kamala Harris as a half breed just goes to show what this person who portrays themselves as an open-minded respectful Christian in their campaign flyers really believes. How many letters did this person send to others. I thought freedom of speech was a constitutional right or is that just for those who called on others to attack the capitol building in Washington.
I believe the letter sender as well as others like them is making the mistake of seeing civility as a sign of weakness. Still water runs deep and underestimating those who choose to support real issues based on real facts/needs in a civil manner is a losing strategy.
I would ask the letter sender how many Democrats fought and died for this country, are buried in military cemeteries here and abroad only to have their family members attacked by a cult and their rights be taken away by people who call themselves patriots or statesmen. You know that includes non-white American veterans as well ... right?
Thank you, real Republican Senator/Marine Todd Young, for using your time in office to protect Americans' and create jobs. Thank you for recognizing the danger of hate in our country and taking a stance against the insane actions of Trump. Thank you for not spending your time like Banks and Braun running to the next camera or tweeting propaganda while receiving more in taxpayer funded wages than they brought back from Washington. This is how a civilized individual who swore an oath to the constitution is supposed to conduct themselves.
Michael P Gillespie
Auburn
