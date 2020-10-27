To the editor:
I recently visited the courthouse to cast my early ballot in this crucial election. It took a while, as I split my ticket — sometimes wishing for more viable candidates. As I scanned my ballot, it became very apparent to me that, of all the choices I was making, the most important was for DeKalb Central School Board. That’s why it was easy to cast my vote for Heather Krebs. She has the experience and leadership I want as a parent of a DeKalb student.
I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of listening and reading during this election cycle. And, what I have heard and read are different than what I have both seen and heard in the past. There is a faction in the DeKalb community smarting from a personnel decision made several years ago. That decision dealt with a highly successful show choir program, its leadership, and the reflection that some “off-the-stage” activities had on our community, our school, and our kids. It’s no secret. However, it has been a secret during this campaign.
The rattle from certain challengers has been a call for “transparency”. However, this is a made-up issue, and an outright lie. The school board has been “transparent”. Meetings have always been open to the public, unless they are executive sessions. The board has always acted in compliance with state law, and to imply otherwise is fraudulent. Any blather you hear or read about a lack of transparency from the school board is “fake news” — to use a popular political term. Unnecessarily angry, misinformed dolts blabber on about this because they failed to attend meetings where spending decisions were made. They don’t want the taxes on their properties to go up, and mistakenly think that certain spending decisions will affect those taxes — when they don’t. Then they lie to you about it. If I were to not brush my teeth for a year, I would be unjustified in yelling at my dentist when he had to fill cavities. The same can be true for these “toothless” non-brushers. You failed to show up. That’s your fault.
If we want to discuss “transparency”, why don’t we talk about why folks have run and are running for school board? You’re mad that a popular yet controversial figure was reassigned, then quit. A current board member was hand-selected by a group of angry show choir parents. Candidate Davis — a show choir graduate and instructor himself — was too. Mind you, I have no problem with one coming out and saying, “Hey, I don’t like that decision the board made. I want to replace them.” I had no problem supporting the referendum to update our schools and athletic facilities. My child is a three-sport athlete. Why wouldn’t I want that? That’s what we do when we vote. We vote our interests. I lost that one. Maybe another day, my son can have facilities for his children after the death rattle of the likes of the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County — assuming they haven’t pushed every forward-thinking person out of DeKalb. No worries. Time is on our side there.
As for today, we have a choice, and I believe we should be voting for more than hurt feelings over a show choir program. We should be voting for quality education, safety, and the best facilities. Heather Krebs has always been forthright about that. This is as “transparent” as I can be. Heather’s competition should do the same. Stop lying, and tell us what your real agendas are.
Codie Ross
Auburn
