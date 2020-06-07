To the editor:
I don’t use social media, but a coworker shared with me some very vitriolic posts from Facebook wherein a newly-nominated DeKalb County official was discussing an upcoming peaceful protest of the police killing of George Floyd planned for Auburn.
He was very disparaging toward not only the cause, but the organizers personally, and it was all very ugly. He later deleted his posts and apologized, but in my mind the damage is already done. I find it appalling that a local business owner and future elected official (because we all know Democrats rarely even run for office in DeKalb County, let alone win) would behave in such a rude and childish manner.
I am not an Auburn native, but I have lived here for over two decades now, which is long enough to call it home and to know that we can do better. Hatred should not represent us. A cause that you do not personally believe in does not have to be belittled. Just because an issue does not directly affect you or align with your belief system does not mean it is not important to others.
There is a vital emotion called empathy which seems to be getting lost in our current political climate. Empathy helps us realize that all people are different and come from varied backgrounds and cultures, and allows us to care for those people and have compassion for them even if we share different beliefs/politics/lifestyles.
I have neighbors and coworkers who are my polar opposite in almost every way, but I can still peacefully coexist with them and care about their well-being because I know they are inherently good people. If you only surround yourself with people who agree with you, you can lose perspective and forget that you’re not infallible. There are good and bad people in every race, religion, political party, gender, orientation, profession, etc. Not every protester is a rioter or a looter, just like not every police officer is an abuser of power or a murderer. And not every Hoosier is closed-minded.
If we could focus on the ways we are all similar instead of reproaching our differences, not only would we all be happier people, but we could also accomplish a lot more.
Lori Friedel
Auburn
