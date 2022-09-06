To the Editor:
Gov. Holcomb’s public health commission recently released recommendations to improve Indiana’s local public health systems. The recommendations are a welcome step in a state that ranks near the bottom for health funding and outcomes.
While a focus on local public health departments is undoubtedly needed, other challenges impact our state’s health. Tobacco use, for instance, is the leading cause of preventable death in Indiana — a state with the nation’s sixth highest adult smoking rate. We can and we must do better.
Nearly one-third of all cancer deaths are also linked to smoking, so as a cancer survivor, I feel strongly that we must do more to reduce tobacco use in Indiana if we are going to improve health in our state.
Significantly raising the tax on all tobacco products and investing more in tobacco prevention and cessation programs are common sense policies that can protect kids, save lives and reduce health care costs. As policymakers contemplate the recommendations from the health commission, I hope they will also consider proven ways to create cleaner, safer, healthier communities by reducing tobacco use.
Christine Yoder
Shipshewana
