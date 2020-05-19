To the editor:
Due to ongoing public health concerns, the Avilla Freedom Festival Board was moved to cancel the 2020 event. The event draws many people and it would be irresponsible to risk the well-being of so many, especially vulnerable members of the community.
Regardless, the Freedom Festival Board would like to thank the people that make this event possible. As a not-for-profit organization the Avilla Freedom Festival is reliant on fundraising efforts and the support of businesses and individuals to hold the annual event. Many businesses provide donations to help cover costs ranging from musical entertainment to the fireworks display for our community members. A complete listing of donors is posted on our website, avillafreedomfestival.com.
The next scheduled fundraiser is the annual golf outing on Aug. 1 at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville. Interested parties can contact Skylar Bradley at 260-205-4176 for more information. The Festival Board also maintains a FaceBook page for anyone wishing to keep up to date with its activities.
We are fortunate to have individual residents who choose to make private donations to benefit the community. Some people are able to contribute by placing change in the donation jars at area businesses. Still others donate their time and talents to serve as emcees or contest judges.
Although we are deeply disappointed that the Freedom Festival will not be held this year the board has been happy to reflect on the giving spirit of the people of the area.
The Freedom Festival is truly an event for the community that is supported by the community. We appreciate all that you do.
Abby King Cole, board member
Julie McBride, president
Denny Mast, vice president
Petra Papai, treasurer
Jackie Gill, secretary
