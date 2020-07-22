Dear Noble County Community Member,
The Strand Theatre in Kendallville has been a positive fixture in our community since it first opened as an opera house back in 1890. It is one of the only continuously operating theaters in the United States and the only theater in Noble County.
As you may recall, several years ago a campaign was forged to “Save the Strand” after movie production companies began distributing films to theaters via digital media, thus requiring the purchase of digital equipment to show them. Several community members and civic groups rallied and were able to raise more than $110,000 to purchase the equipment needed to save this beautiful and historic theater.
Since then the theater has come under new management and is now operated by Kevin and Katherine Robbins. These two have poured their love and hard work into this facility to make it “shine” again. If you haven’t met them, you should stop by and introduce yourself. Once you do, you will quickly discover how grateful they are for the way the community came together back in 2014, and then again in 2020 when COVID-19 shut the theater’s doors – yet cars lined the block waiting to purchase a bucket of hot, buttered popcorn (served car-side to go) to help the Robbins’ continue to pay the theater’s bills.
Luckily, theaters have now begun to open back up with somewhat relaxed restrictions on social distancing. However, the movie production companies have a greatly reduced inventory of available new releases to distribute to local theaters. As a result, Kevin and Katherine have ordered several classic movie favorites in an effort to entice theater patrons. These movies include "Grease," "The Goonies," "The Wizard of Oz," "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," as well as a few "Star Wars" films…all films you may never have a chance to see on the “big screen” again.
I encourage readers to please consider scheduling a movie night with your family or friends to enjoy one of these classics. Yes — you’ve probably seen these films before — but for two hours and about four bucks per person (slightly more with a popcorn and soda), you would be supporting a wonderful couple and their unique and cherished local business, which is currently at risk of closing its doors for a third time.
Strand Theatre showtimes are Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Fridays at 7 p.m.
Not sure you’re ready to gather in the theater with others just yet? How about stopping during show times and picking up a bucket of popcorn to go? You can enjoy it in the beautiful Alley next door or take it home to share with others.
Sincerely,
Kristen Johnson
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce
Experience the Heart of Kendallville
